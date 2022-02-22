The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $5,349,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $2,886,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

NYSE SMG opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.31. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

