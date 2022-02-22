The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lion Electric.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.
Shares of LEV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. 1,119,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,459. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
