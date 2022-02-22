The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in GAP by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,573,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

