The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $233,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,498 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $388.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

