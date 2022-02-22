Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $80.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,387,000 after buying an additional 119,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,659,000 after buying an additional 318,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 379,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

