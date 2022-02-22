Tenneco (TEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TEN stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $863.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

