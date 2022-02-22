Tenneco (TEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TEN stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $863.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
