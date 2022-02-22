Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts expect that Telekom Austria will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telekom Austria Company Profile
Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telekom Austria (TKAGY)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telekom Austria (TKAGY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.