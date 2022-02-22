Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TKAGY opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55. Telekom Austria has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts expect that Telekom Austria will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

