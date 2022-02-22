Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telekom Austria will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telekom Austria
Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.
