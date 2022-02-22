Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.88

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 7490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,502 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 142.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

