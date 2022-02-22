Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.88

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 7490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.
About Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
