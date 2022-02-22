Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.56

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$34.56 and last traded at C$35.76, with a volume of 4894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.92.

Several analysts recently commented on TCS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$70.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$516.11 million and a PE ratio of 112.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.85.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tecsys’s payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

