TechnipFMC (FTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTI opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.99. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 100,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 240,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

