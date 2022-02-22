Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.610-$3.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.48 billion-$30.48 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 130,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,221. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.