T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.06. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $141.53 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

