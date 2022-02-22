swisspartners Advisors Ltd Increases Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF comprises 0.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 394.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 501,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 400,364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $64,785,000.

IEV stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,256. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

