swisspartners Advisors Ltd Acquires 8,480 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 5.4% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.12. 347,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $273.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

