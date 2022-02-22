Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.38

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.38 and traded as high as $59.65. Swisscom shares last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.50.

Get Swisscom alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.