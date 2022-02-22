Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.