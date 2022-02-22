Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

