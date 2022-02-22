SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $613.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $651.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

