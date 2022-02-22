Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Cormark

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.92. 1,410,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,731. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.85 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

