Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.070-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$11.90 billion.

Shares of STBFY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

