Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SSY stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Sunlink Health Systems has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.62.

About Sunlink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

