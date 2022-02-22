Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828,541 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sunlands Technology Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STG stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group Profile

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

