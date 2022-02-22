Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.09. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sun Communities by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.
