Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $208,626,000 after buying an additional 113,691 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,472,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,185,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,135. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.