Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $7.26 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 457,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,699 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 945,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,803,031. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

