Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $69.49 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,488,000. Bill.com makes up about 5.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bill.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.63 and a 200-day moving average of $254.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $33,330,180.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $1,938,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,253 shares of company stock valued at $71,996,906 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

