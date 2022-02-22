Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $9.48 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.39. 1,055,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,330,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.09 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

