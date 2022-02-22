Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

BX stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.22. 55,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.57.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

