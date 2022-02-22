Summit Industrial Income REIT Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

