Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.27. Summer Infant shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 4,200 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summer Infant in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the quarter. Summer Infant comprises 4.7% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 36.17% of Summer Infant worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

