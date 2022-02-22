Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.27. Summer Infant shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 4,200 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summer Infant in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.58.
About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)
Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summer Infant (SUMR)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.