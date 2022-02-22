StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.37

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 64869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 875,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 571,411 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.