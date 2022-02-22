StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

