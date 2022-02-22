StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.