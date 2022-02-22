StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.78.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
