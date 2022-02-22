StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AINC opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Ashford has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.47.
Ashford Company Profile
