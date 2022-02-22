StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
GSS stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.04.
About Golden Star Resources
