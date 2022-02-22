StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
