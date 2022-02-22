StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

