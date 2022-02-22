Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE FATH opened at $9.34 on Friday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $11.50.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.
