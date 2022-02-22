Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE FATH opened at $9.34 on Friday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

