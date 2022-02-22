Steven Madden (SHOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steven Madden by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Earnings History for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

