Steven Madden (SHOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steven Madden by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

