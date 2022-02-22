StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.29. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

