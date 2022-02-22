StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
NASDAQ GASS opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.29. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About StealthGas
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StealthGas (GASS)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.