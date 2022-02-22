Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 62.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

SBUX stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

