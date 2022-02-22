Stantec (STN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.61. The stock has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$47.35 and a 52-week high of C$73.10.

In related news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total transaction of C$355,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,445,178.02. Also, Director Theresa Jang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at C$989,039.17. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328.

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target (up previously from C$76.00) on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.85.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

