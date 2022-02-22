Stantec (STN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.
Shares of STN stock opened at C$65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.61. The stock has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$47.35 and a 52-week high of C$73.10.
In related news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total transaction of C$355,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,445,178.02. Also, Director Theresa Jang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at C$989,039.17. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Featured Stories
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.