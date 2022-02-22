Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of SMP traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,932. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.