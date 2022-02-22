Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Standard Motor Products worth $53,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Shares of SMP opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.