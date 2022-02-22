SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. 1,357,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,574,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

