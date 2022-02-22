Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $77,565.24 and approximately $39.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00036103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00107590 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 500,519 coins and its circulating supply is 500,411 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars.

