Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 79,645 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,645 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lennar by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

