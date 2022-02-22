Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 62,229 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,229 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

