Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 40.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after acquiring an additional 325,716 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WLK opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $110.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

