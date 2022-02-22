Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 293,762 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,762 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 594,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 277,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

