Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

SQ opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 52-week low of $96.83 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.83. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

